    8th Security Forces Squadron Change of Command [Image 1 of 4]

    8th Security Forces Squadron Change of Command

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.13.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Joseph Coughlin, left, 8th Mission Support Group commander, presents Lt. Col. Jesse Goens, 8th Security Forces Squadron outgoing commander, with a Meritorious Service Medal during the 8th SFS Change of Command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 13, 2023. After receiving the decoration, Goens called for one last squadron chant as their commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks)

