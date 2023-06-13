Czech Republic airmen analyze data on a computer during exercise Unified Vision 2023 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 22, 2023. Unified Vision exercises have been taking place every three years since 2012, with each iteration expanding on the previous exercise and advancing training objectives. This year’s exercise was designed to assess the status of the current development of NATO’s joint intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2023 Date Posted: 06.26.2023 08:34 Photo ID: 7881246 VIRIN: 230622-F-VY348-1037 Resolution: 6016x3547 Size: 9.51 MB Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, European Partnership Integration Enterprise hosts Unified Vision 23 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.