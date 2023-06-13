Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    European Partnership Integration Enterprise hosts Unified Vision 23 [Image 3 of 5]

    European Partnership Integration Enterprise hosts Unified Vision 23

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    06.22.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Czech Republic airmen analyze data on a computer during exercise Unified Vision 2023 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 22, 2023. Unified Vision exercises have been taking place every three years since 2012, with each iteration expanding on the previous exercise and advancing training objectives. This year’s exercise was designed to assess the status of the current development of NATO’s joint intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.26.2023 08:34
    Photo ID: 7881246
    VIRIN: 230622-F-VY348-1037
    Resolution: 6016x3547
    Size: 9.51 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, European Partnership Integration Enterprise hosts Unified Vision 23 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    European Partnership Integration Enterprise hosts Unified Vision 23
    European Partnership Integration Enterprise hosts Unified Vision 23
    European Partnership Integration Enterprise hosts Unified Vision 23
    European Partnership Integration Enterprise hosts Unified Vision 23
    European Partnership Integration Enterprise hosts Unified Vision 23

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    JISR
    European Partnership Integration Enterprise
    Unified Vision 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT