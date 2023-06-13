Airmen from Turkey, Croatia, Canada, Italy, Spain and Sweden analyze data together during exercise Unified Vision 2023 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 22, 2023. Exercises like UV 23 provide an opportunity for NATO forces to familiarize themselves with other nations’ practices in order to continue delivering air and space power for the alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2023 Date Posted: 06.26.2023 08:34 Photo ID: 7881247 VIRIN: 230622-F-VY348-1033 Resolution: 5817x2978 Size: 8.04 MB Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, European Partnership Integration Enterprise hosts Unified Vision 23 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.