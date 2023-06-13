Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    European Partnership Integration Enterprise hosts Unified Vision 23 [Image 4 of 5]

    European Partnership Integration Enterprise hosts Unified Vision 23

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    06.22.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Airmen from Turkey, Croatia, Canada, Italy, Spain and Sweden analyze data together during exercise Unified Vision 2023 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 22, 2023. Exercises like UV 23 provide an opportunity for NATO forces to familiarize themselves with other nations’ practices in order to continue delivering air and space power for the alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.26.2023 08:34
    Photo ID: 7881247
    VIRIN: 230622-F-VY348-1033
    Resolution: 5817x2978
    Size: 8.04 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, European Partnership Integration Enterprise hosts Unified Vision 23 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    European Partnership Integration Enterprise hosts Unified Vision 23
    European Partnership Integration Enterprise hosts Unified Vision 23
    European Partnership Integration Enterprise hosts Unified Vision 23
    European Partnership Integration Enterprise hosts Unified Vision 23
    European Partnership Integration Enterprise hosts Unified Vision 23

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    JISR
    European Partnership Integration Enterprise
    Unified Vision 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT