Royal Canadian Air Force airmen attend a briefing at the European Partnership Integration Enterprise during exercise Unified Vision 2023 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 22, 2023. NATO allies and partners routinely serve together, both operationally and during exercises, enhancing relationships in the alliance, ensuring timely and coordinated responses in peacetime and crises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2023 Date Posted: 06.26.2023 08:34 Photo ID: 7881245 VIRIN: 230622-F-VY348-1005 Resolution: 4481x3189 Size: 7 MB Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, European Partnership Integration Enterprise hosts Unified Vision 23 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.