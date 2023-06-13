European Partnership Integration Enterprise hosts Unified Vision 23

A Czech Republic airman wears a European Partnership Integration Enterprise patch during exercise Unified Vision 2023 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 22, 2023. Exercises like Unified Vision 23 provide an opportunity for NATO forces to familiarize themselves with other nations’ practices in order to continue delivering air and space power for the betterment of all allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

