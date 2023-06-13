Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    European Partnership Integration Enterprise hosts Unified Vision 23 [Image 1 of 5]

    European Partnership Integration Enterprise hosts Unified Vision 23

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    06.22.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    NATO allies and partners from 19 countries receive a briefing at the European Partnership Integration Enterprise as part of exercise Unified Vision 2023 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 22, 2023. Nearly 60 service members participated in the joint intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance exercise aiming to integrate ISR capabilities and procedures across the alliance, enabling a unified intelligence enterprise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

    VIRIN: 230622-F-VY348-1001
    This work, European Partnership Integration Enterprise hosts Unified Vision 23 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    JISR
    European Partnership Integration Enterprise
    Unified Vision 2023

