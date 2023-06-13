European Partnership Integration Enterprise hosts Unified Vision 23

NATO allies and partners from 19 countries receive a briefing at the European Partnership Integration Enterprise as part of exercise Unified Vision 2023 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 22, 2023. Nearly 60 service members participated in the joint intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance exercise aiming to integrate ISR capabilities and procedures across the alliance, enabling a unified intelligence enterprise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

