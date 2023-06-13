U.S. Air Force Maj. Nicole Mathe, 224th Air Defense Group chief of intel operations, carries her daughter, Norah, during a static tour of the B-52 Stratofortress at Griffiss Air Force Base, New York, June 25, 2023. Local families were invited to see the B-52 since it was only going to be in the area for a short amount of time during an Agile Combat Employment exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Celeste Zuniga)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2023 17:35
|Photo ID:
|7880551
|VIRIN:
|230625-F-FF833-1111
|Resolution:
|2396x3600
|Size:
|361.61 KB
|Location:
|GRIFFISS AIR FORCE BASE, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|33
This work, B-52 Static Tour at Griffiss [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Celeste Zuniga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
