B-52 Static Tour at Griffiss

U.S. Air Force Maj. Nicole Mathe, 224th Air Defense Group chief of intel operations, carries her daughter, Norah, during a static tour of the B-52 Stratofortress at Griffiss Air Force Base, New York, June 25, 2023. Local families were invited to see the B-52 since it was only going to be in the area for a short amount of time during an Agile Combat Employment exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Celeste Zuniga)

