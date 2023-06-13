Local families from Rome, New York and surrounding areas tour a static display of the B-52 Stratofortress at Griffiss Air Force Base, New York, June 25, 2023. The B-52 was in New York for an Agile Combat Employment exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Celeste Zuniga)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2023 17:35
|Photo ID:
|7880550
|VIRIN:
|230625-F-FF833-1099
|Resolution:
|5408x3600
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|GRIFFISS AIR FORCE BASE, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|31
This work, B-52 Static Tour at Griffiss [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Celeste Zuniga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT