U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Sonny Tobler, assigned to the 343rd Bomb Squadron, talks to visitors about the B-52 Stratofortress during a static tour of the jet at Griffiss Air Force Base, New York, June 25, 2023. The B-52 was in New York for an Agile Combat Employment exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Celeste Zuniga)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2023 Date Posted: 06.25.2023 17:35 Photo ID: 7880552 VIRIN: 230625-F-FF833-1114 Resolution: 5408x3600 Size: 775.45 KB Location: GRIFFISS AIR FORCE BASE, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 38 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, B-52 Static Tour at Griffiss [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Celeste Zuniga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.