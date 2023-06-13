Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-52 Static Tour at Griffiss [Image 5 of 5]

    B-52 Static Tour at Griffiss

    GRIFFISS AIR FORCE BASE, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Celeste Zuniga 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Sonny Tobler, assigned to the 343rd Bomb Squadron, talks to visitors about the B-52 Stratofortress during a static tour of the jet at Griffiss Air Force Base, New York, June 25, 2023. The B-52 was in New York for an Agile Combat Employment exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Celeste Zuniga)

