Local families from Rome, New York and surrounding areas tour a static display of the B-52 Stratofortress at Griffiss Air Force Base, New York, June 25, 2023. The tour gave visitors the opportunity to interact with members of the 307th Bomb Wing and enter the cockpit of the jet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Celeste Zuniga)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2023 17:35
|Photo ID:
|7880548
|VIRIN:
|230625-F-FF833-1082
|Resolution:
|5408x3600
|Size:
|610.64 KB
|Location:
|GRIFFISS AIR FORCE BASE, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|28
This work, B-52 Static Tour at Griffiss [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Celeste Zuniga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
