B-52 Static Tour at Griffiss

Local families from Rome, New York and surrounding areas tour a static display of the B-52 Stratofortress at Griffiss Air Force Base, New York, June 25, 2023. The tour gave visitors the opportunity to interact with members of the 307th Bomb Wing and enter the cockpit of the jet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Celeste Zuniga)

Date Taken: 06.25.2023 Location: GRIFFISS AIR FORCE BASE, NY, US