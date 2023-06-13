Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-52 Static Tour at Griffiss [Image 2 of 5]

    B-52 Static Tour at Griffiss

    GRIFFISS AIR FORCE BASE, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Celeste Zuniga 

    307th Bomb Wing

    Tyler Nutting, a citizen of New York, carries his son, Chase, as they tour a static display of the B-52 Stratofortress at Griffiss Air Force Base, New York, June 25, 2023. The B-52 was in New York for an Agile Combat Employment exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Celeste Zuniga)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2023
    Date Posted: 06.25.2023 17:35
    Photo ID: 7880549
    VIRIN: 230625-F-FF833-1042
    Resolution: 4332x2865
    Size: 453.63 KB
    Location: GRIFFISS AIR FORCE BASE, NY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 24

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-52 Static Tour at Griffiss [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Celeste Zuniga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    B-52 Static Tour at Griffiss
    B-52 Static Tour at Griffiss
    B-52 Static Tour at Griffiss
    B-52 Static Tour at Griffiss
    B-52 Static Tour at Griffiss

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    New York
    Rome
    community engagement
    static tour
    B-52 static

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT