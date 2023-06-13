Italian Air Force Maj. Maurizio Lanzilotto (right), talks to Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) Airmen from the 82nd Expeditionary Air Support Squadron about the controls within the cockpit of an Italian Eurofighter Typhoon at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, June 22, 2023. The visit set the stage for cooperation between the 82nd EASOS and the ITAF. Collaborations like these happen everyday and they help secure our position as CENTCOM’s premier coalition combat enabler. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2023 Date Posted: 06.25.2023 02:24 Photo ID: 7880208 VIRIN: 230622-F-GK113-1129 Resolution: 8256x4644 Size: 19.96 MB Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW Web Views: 9 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eurofighter Typhoon Tour Enhances Coalition Integration [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.