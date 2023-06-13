Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eurofighter Typhoon Tour Enhances Coalition Integration [Image 2 of 6]

    Eurofighter Typhoon Tour Enhances Coalition Integration

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    06.22.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Diaz 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) Airman from the 82nd Expeditionary Air Support Squadron, takes a tour of the underside of an Italian Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, June 22, 2023. The visit set the stage for cooperation between the 82nd EASOS and the ITAF. Collaborations like these happen everyday and they help secure our position as CENTCOM’s premier coalition combat enabler. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Diaz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.25.2023 02:27
    Photo ID: 7880205
    VIRIN: 230622-F-EP384-1100
    Resolution: 2866x2293
    Size: 926.33 KB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eurofighter Typhoon Tour Enhances Coalition Integration [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Breanna Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    386 AEW
    AFCENT
    Italian Air Force
    Ali Al Salem
    Eurofighter Typhoon

