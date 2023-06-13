Eurofighter Typhoon Tour Enhances Coalition Integration

Italian Air Force Maj. Maurizio Lanzilotto (left), gives Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) Airmen from the 82nd Expeditionary Air Support Squadron a tour of the cockpit inside an Italian Eurofighter Typhoon at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, June 22, 2023. The visit set the stage for cooperation between the 82nd EASOS and the ITAF. Collaborations like these happen everyday and they help secure our position as CENTCOM’s premier coalition combat enabler. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

