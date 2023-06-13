Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eurofighter Typhoon Tour Enhances Coalition Integration [Image 3 of 6]

    Eurofighter Typhoon Tour Enhances Coalition Integration

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    06.22.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Service members of the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Army and the Italian Air Force take a tour of an Italian Eurofighter Typhoon at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, June 22, 2023. Sharing our knowledge and capabilities with one another is critical to increasing the interoperability of our forces, and projecting decisive coalition combat power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.25.2023 02:26
    Photo ID: 7880206
    VIRIN: 230622-F-GK113-1119
    Resolution: 7553x4249
    Size: 14.92 MB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eurofighter Typhoon Tour Enhances Coalition Integration [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Eurofighter Typhoon Tour Enhances Coalition Integration
    Eurofighter Typhoon Tour Enhances Coalition Integration
    Eurofighter Typhoon Tour Enhances Coalition Integration
    Eurofighter Typhoon Tour Enhances Coalition Integration
    Eurofighter Typhoon Tour Enhances Coalition Integration
    Eurofighter Typhoon Tour Enhances Coalition Integration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    386 AEW
    AFCENT
    Italian Air Force
    Ali Al Salem
    Eurofighter Typhoon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT