Eurofighter Typhoon Tour Enhances Coalition Integration

Service members of the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Army and the Italian Air Force take a tour of an Italian Eurofighter Typhoon at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, June 22, 2023. Sharing our knowledge and capabilities with one another is critical to increasing the interoperability of our forces, and projecting decisive coalition combat power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Long)

