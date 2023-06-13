Eurofighter Typhoon Tour Enhances Coalition Integration

U.S. Air Force Maj. Shawn Bearinger, 82nd Expeditionary Air Support Operations Squadron, speaks with Italian Air Force Maj. Antonio D’Oria, force protection unit commander, during a tour of an Italian Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, June 22, 2023. The visit set the stage for cooperation between the 82nd EASOS and the ITAF. Collaborations like these happen everyday and they help secure our position as CENTCOM’s premier coalition combat enabler. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Diaz)

