U.S. Air Force Maj. Levi Cass, former 48th Rescue Squadron commander, speaks at the memorial service of Staff Sgt. Kory Wade at the 48th RQS, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 23, 2023. Wade was found dead at Roosevelt Lake, Ariz., on June 17, after a multi-day search and rescue operation led by the Gila County Sheriff's Office. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2023 18:50
|Photo ID:
|7879220
|VIRIN:
|230623-F-SW533-1016
|Resolution:
|2490x3112
|Size:
|720.22 KB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|17
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Staff Sgt. Kory Wade memorial service [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Davis-Monthan Air Force Base holds memorial service for Staff Sgt. Kory Wade
