Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Staff Sgt. Kory Wade memorial service [Image 2 of 5]

    Staff Sgt. Kory Wade memorial service

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross 

    355th Wing

    A memorial is displayed at a service honoring U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kory Wade at the 48th Rescue Squadron, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 23, 2023. Wade was from Shortsville, New York, and entered active-duty service Nov. 18, 2008. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

    This work, Staff Sgt. Kory Wade memorial service [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base holds memorial service for Staff Sgt. Kory Wade

    No keywords found.

