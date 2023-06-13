Staff Sgt. Kory Wade memorial service

A memorial is displayed at a service honoring U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kory Wade at the 48th Rescue Squadron, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 23, 2023. Wade was from Shortsville, New York, and entered active-duty service Nov. 18, 2008. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

