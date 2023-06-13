Davis-Monthan Air Force Base holds memorial service for Staff Sgt. Kory Wade

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz.-- Family, friends, and Airmen from across the 355th Wing came together to pay their respects to U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kory Wade at a memorial service June 23, 2023.



“Kory's dedication to his job and unit were unparalleled, and every conversation with him felt like you were talking to a close friend you have had for years," said Maj. Waseem Saed, 48th Rescue Squadron commander. "His loss leaves a tremendous hole within the organization, and he will truly be missed by all whom knew him.”



Wade was assigned to the 48th RQS as a medical material manager.



The ceremony consisted of an invocation and prayer from Chaplain (Capt.) Jamie Stiffler, 563rd Rescue Group chaplain, remarks from the former commander of the 48th RQS, Maj. Levi Cass, presentation of the flag and decoration to the family, roll call, Taps, a flyover from the 162nd Wing and the rendering of honors.



“Kory’s time with us was far too short,” said Cass. “The impact he had on so many of us here today cannot be overstated. He may be gone from our sight but will live on in our hearts.”



Wade was found dead at Roosevelt Lake, Ariz. on June 17, after having gone missing three days prior during a training exercise.



The 48th RQS trains, equips and employs combat-ready pararescuemen, combat rescue officers and supporting personnel worldwide in support of U.S. national security interests.



Details surrounding Wade’s death are still under investigation.

