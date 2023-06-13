Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Staff Sgt. Kory Wade Memorial [Image 5 of 5]

    Staff Sgt. Kory Wade Memorial

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross 

    355th Wing

    A plaque honoring Staff Sgt. Kory Wade is on dispay during his memorial service at the 48th Rescue Squadron, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 23, 2023. Wade, a medical logistics Airman assigned to the 48th RQS, was found dead June 17, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.23.2023 18:50
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Staff Sgt. Kory Wade Memorial

    rescue
    memorial service
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    48th Rescue Squadron
    Staff Sgt. Kory Wade

