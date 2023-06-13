Staff Sgt. Kory Wade Memorial

A plaque honoring Staff Sgt. Kory Wade is on dispay during his memorial service at the 48th Rescue Squadron, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 23, 2023. Wade, a medical logistics Airman assigned to the 48th RQS, was found dead June 17, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)
Davis-Monthan Air Force Base holds memorial service for Staff Sgt. Kory Wade
