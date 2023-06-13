480th FS maintainers during Air Defender 23

Tech. Sgt. Kostyantyn Morozyuk, a crew chief assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron, performs maintenance on the front landing gear of an F-16 Fighting Falcon during exercise Air Defender 23 (AD23) at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 21, 2023. Crew chiefs are responsible for ensuring every F-16 meets standards through regular inspections and maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

