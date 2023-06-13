Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    480th FS maintainers during Air Defender 23

    480th FS maintainers during Air Defender 23

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.22.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airman First Class Sebastian Suarez, 480th Fighter Squadron avionics specialist, center, performs post-landing procedures on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the multinational exercise, Air Defender 23 (AD23) at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 21, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates U.S. and allied air power to defend shared values while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.22.2023 14:10
    Photo ID: 7876179
    VIRIN: 230622-F-SS755-7330
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 16.8 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 480th FS maintainers during Air Defender 23 [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    480th FS maintainers during Air Defender 23
    480th FS maintainers during Air Defender 23
    480th FS maintainers during Air Defender 23
    480th FS maintainers during Air Defender 23
    480th FS maintainers during Air Defender 23

    Total Force
    NATO
    Exercise
    Maintainers
    AD23

