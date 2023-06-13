480th FS maintainers during Air Defender 23

Airman First Class Sebastian Suarez, left, and Staff Sergeant Robert Crivelli, both 480th Fighter Squadron avionics specialists, inspect an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Air Defender 23 (AD23) at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 21, 2023. Combined training and exercises with allies and partners demonstrate our shared commitment to promoting a Europe that is whole and free. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

