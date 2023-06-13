480th FS maintainers during Air Defender 23

An Airman assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron, performs post-landing procedures on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the German-led, multinational exercise, Air Defender 23 (AD23) at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 21, 2023. The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a compact, multi-role fighter aircraft that provides a relatively low-cost, high-performance weapon system for the United States and allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

Date Taken: 06.22.2023
Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE