Colonel David J. Haskell, Deputy Commander, 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne), presents the Distinguished Honor Graduate award to a student during a Special Forces Warrant Officer Technical and Tactical Certification Course Appointment and Graduation at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina May 11, 2023. The Green Berets who attended the 18-week course were educated, trained and certified for MOS 180A in operational and tactical requirements for planning and executing special operations worldwide and to serve as Assistant Detachment Commanders for a SFOD-A. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 14:46
|Photo ID:
|7873826
|VIRIN:
|230511-A-OP908-3075
|Resolution:
|2991x3600
|Size:
|6.4 MB
|Location:
|FT. BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Green Berets Graduate Warrant Officer Course [Image 9 of 9], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
