Green Berets Graduate Warrant Officer Course

Colonel David J. Haskell, Deputy Commander, 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne), speaks during a Special Forces Warrant Officer Technical and Tactical Certification Course Appointment and Graduation at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina May 11, 2023. The Green Berets who attended the 18-week course were educated, trained and certified for MOS 180A in operational and tactical requirements for planning and executing special operations worldwide and to serve as Assistant Detachment Commanders for a SFOD-A. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

