Green Berets Graduate Warrant Officer Course

A Soldier from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School receives his new rank of Warrant Officer One during the Special Forces Warrant Officer Technical and Tactical Certification Course Appointment and Graduation Ceremony at Fort Bragg, North Carolina May 11, 2023. Soldiers who attended the course were educated, tranined and certified for MOS 180A in operational and tactical requirements for planning and executing special operations worldwide and to serve as Assistant Detachment Commanders for a SFOD-A. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

Date Taken: 05.11.2023