Warrant Officers from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School take an oath of commission during the Special Forces Warrant Officer Technical and Tactical Certification Appointment and Graduation Ceremony at Fort Bragg, North Carolina May 11, 2023. Soldiers who attended the course were educated, tranined and certified for MOS 180A in operational and tactical requirements for planning and executing special operations worldwide and to serve as Assistant Detachment Commanders for a SFOD-A. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 14:46
|Photo ID:
|7873822
|VIRIN:
|230511-A-OP908-3005
|Resolution:
|3600x2736
|Size:
|4.78 MB
|Location:
|FT. BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Green Berets Graduate Warrant Officer Course [Image 9 of 9], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
