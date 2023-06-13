Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Green Berets Graduate Warrant Officer Course [Image 4 of 9]

    Green Berets Graduate Warrant Officer Course

    FT. BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2023

    Photo by K. Kassens 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    Colonel David J. Haskell, Deputy Commander, 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne), speaks during a Special Forces Warrant Officer Technical and Tactical Certification Course Appointment and Graduation at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina May 11, 2023. The Green Berets who attended the 18-week course were educated, trained and certified for MOS 180A in operational and tactical requirements for planning and executing special operations worldwide and to serve as Assistant Detachment Commanders for a SFOD-A. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 14:46
    Photo ID: 7873825
    VIRIN: 230511-A-OP908-3052
    Resolution: 3600x2570
    Size: 4.25 MB
    Location: FT. BRAGG, NC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Green Berets Graduate Warrant Officer Course [Image 9 of 9], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Green Berets Graduate Warrant Officer Course
    Green Berets Graduate Warrant Officer Course
    Green Berets Graduate Warrant Officer Course
    Green Berets Graduate Warrant Officer Course
    Green Berets Graduate Warrant Officer Course
    Green Berets Graduate Warrant Officer Course
    Green Berets Graduate Warrant Officer Course
    Green Berets Graduate Warrant Officer Course
    Green Berets Graduate Warrant Officer Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USASOC
    Warrant Officer
    SWCS
    Graduation
    Special Forces

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT