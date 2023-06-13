230617-N-KW492-0165 SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 17, 2023) Commanding Officer, Capt. Warren Smith, from Upland, California and the bridge watch team monitors the evolution as the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) receives fuel from the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during a replenishment at sea in the South China Sea, June 17, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2023 Date Posted: 06.17.2023 23:00 Photo ID: 7868430 VIRIN: 230617-N-KW492-0165 Resolution: 6159x4106 Size: 915.34 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Hometown: UPLAND, CA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 9 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Antietam (CG 54) Replenishment At Sea with USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.