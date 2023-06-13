Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Antietam (CG 54) Replenishment At Sea with USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) [Image 7 of 10]

    USS Antietam (CG 54) Replenishment At Sea with USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230617-N-KW492-0165 SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 17, 2023) Commanding Officer, Capt. Warren Smith, from Upland, California and the bridge watch team monitors the evolution as the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) receives fuel from the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during a replenishment at sea in the South China Sea, June 17, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2023
    Date Posted: 06.17.2023 23:00
    Photo ID: 7868430
    VIRIN: 230617-N-KW492-0165
    Resolution: 6159x4106
    Size: 915.34 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Hometown: UPLAND, CA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 9

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Antietam (CG 54) Replenishment At Sea with USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Replenishment At Sea
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    USS Antietam (CG 54)

