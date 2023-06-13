CTT3 Ray Washes Pans Aboard USS Antietam (CG 54)

230616-N-KW492-0040 SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 16, 2023) Cryptologic Technician Technical 3rd Class Christopher Ray, from Clarksville, Tennessee, washes and sanitizes pans in the galley of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the South China Sea, June 16, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2023 23:00
|Photo ID:
|7868427
|VIRIN:
|230616-N-KW492-0040
|Resolution:
|5677x4480
|Size:
|959.06 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|CLARKSVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|9
