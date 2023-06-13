230616-N-KW492-0040 SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 16, 2023) Cryptologic Technician Technical 3rd Class Christopher Ray, from Clarksville, Tennessee, washes and sanitizes pans in the galley of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the South China Sea, June 16, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2023 Date Posted: 06.17.2023 23:00 Photo ID: 7868427 VIRIN: 230616-N-KW492-0040 Resolution: 5677x4480 Size: 959.06 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, TN, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 9 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CTT3 Ray Washes Pans Aboard USS Antietam (CG 54) [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.