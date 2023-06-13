USS Antietam (CG 54) Replenishment At Sea with USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)

230617-N-KW492-0093 SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 17, 2023) Sailors heave a line aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) during a replenishment at sea with the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the South China Sea, June 17, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

