PS3 Marcero Verifies Pay Records Aboard USS Antietam (CG 54)

230616-N-KW492-0046 SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 16, 2023) Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Alex Marcero, from Loveland, Ohio, verifies personnel pay records in the admin office of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the South China Sea, June 16, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

