    F-35A Lightning maintainers and pilots during Air Defender 23 [Image 3 of 4]

    F-35A Lightning maintainers and pilots during Air Defender 23

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.13.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Callahan Burke, a crew chief assigned to the 158th Fighter Wing, Vermont National Guard, performs a preflight inspection on an F-35A Lightning II during Air Defender 23 (AD23) at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 13, 2023. Exercises such as Air Defender provide vital opportunities, not only for multiple United States services to work together, but also for integrated, total force training with National Guard units and our Partner nations’ militaries to ensure interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2023
    Date Posted: 06.14.2023 15:07
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    This work, F-35A Lightning maintainers and pilots during Air Defender 23 [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

