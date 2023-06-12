Senior Airman Callahan Burke, a crew chief assigned to the 158th Fighter Wing, Vermont National Guard, performs a preflight inspection on an F-35A Lightning II during Air Defender 23 (AD23) at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 13, 2023. Exercises such as Air Defender provide vital opportunities, not only for multiple United States services to work together, but also for integrated, total force training with National Guard units and our Partner nations’ militaries to ensure interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2023 Date Posted: 06.14.2023 15:07 Photo ID: 7860839 VIRIN: 230613-F-SS755-232 Resolution: 5980x3364 Size: 9.65 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 6 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-35A Lightning maintainers and pilots during Air Defender 23 [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.