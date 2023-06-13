Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-35A Lightning maintainers and pilots during Air Defender 23 [Image 4 of 4]

    F-35A Lightning maintainers and pilots during Air Defender 23

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.13.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Callahan Burke, a crew chief assigned to the 158th Fighter Wing, Vermont National Guard, performs a preflight inspection on an F-35A Lightning II during Air Defender 23 (AD23) at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 13, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2023
    Date Posted: 06.14.2023 15:07
    Photo ID: 7860840
    VIRIN: 230613-F-SS755-252
    Resolution: 6979x4658
    Size: 16.37 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35A Lightning maintainers and pilots during Air Defender 23 [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-35A Lightning maintainers and pilots during Air Defender 23
    F-35A Lightning maintainers and pilots during Air Defender 23
    F-35A Lightning maintainers and pilots during Air Defender 23
    F-35A Lightning maintainers and pilots during Air Defender 23

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    maintainer
    Total Force Integration
    Strategic Relationships
    AD23
    Postured Forces

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT