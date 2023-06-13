F-35A Lightning maintainers and pilots during Air Defender 23

Senior Airman Callahan Burke, a crew chief assigned to the 158th Fighter Wing, Vermont National Guard, performs a preflight inspection on an F-35A Lightning II during Air Defender 23 (AD23) at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 13, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

Date Taken: 06.13.2023
Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE