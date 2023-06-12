Senior AIrman Callahan Burke, a crew chief assigned to the 158th Fighter Wing, Vermont National Guard, waits for the signal to begin marshaling an F-35A Lightning II during Air Defender 23 (AD23) at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 13, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2023 15:07
|Photo ID:
|7860837
|VIRIN:
|230613-F-SS755-323
|Resolution:
|7360x4140
|Size:
|11.43 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|6
This work, F-35A Lightning maintainers and pilots during Air Defender 23 [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
