F-35A Lightning maintainers and pilots during Air Defender 23

U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Ian O’Brian, right, a crew chief assigned to the 158th Fighter Wing, Vermont National Guard, interacts with a pilot during a pre-flight inspection at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 13, 2023. The Airmen are in Europe for Air Defender 23 (AD23), which is the largest Air Force deployment exercise since NATO was founded. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

