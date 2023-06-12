Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35A Lightning maintainers and pilots during Air Defender 23 [Image 1 of 4]

    F-35A Lightning maintainers and pilots during Air Defender 23

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.13.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Ian O’Brian, right, a crew chief assigned to the 158th Fighter Wing, Vermont National Guard, interacts with a pilot during a pre-flight inspection at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 13, 2023. The Airmen are in Europe for Air Defender 23 (AD23), which is the largest Air Force deployment exercise since NATO was founded. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2023
    Date Posted: 06.14.2023 15:06
    Photo ID: 7860836
    VIRIN: 230613-F-SS755-028
    Resolution: 7118x4004
    Size: 13.97 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    maintainer
    Total Force Integration
    Strategic Relationships
    AD23
    Postured Forces

