    5th SFG (A) honors its fallen during 2023 Gold Star Memorial Ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

    5th SFG (A) honors its fallen during 2023 Gold Star Memorial Ceremony

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gregory Summers 

    5th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    A volunteer wipes raindrops off the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall during the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Gold Star Memorial Ceremony at Fort Campbell, Ky., May 20, 2023. The wall, a 3/5 scale of the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C., includes names of 5th SFG (A) Soldiers who lost their lives while serving in Vietnam. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Gregory T. Summers, 5th SFG (A) Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2023
    Date Posted: 06.14.2023 12:08
    VIRIN: 230520-A-DK710-0012
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th SFG (A) honors its fallen during 2023 Gold Star Memorial Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Gregory Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    5th SFG (A)
    Memorial Day 2023
    Gold Star Memorial Ceremony

