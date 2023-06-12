5th SFG (A) honors its fallen during 2023 Gold Star Memorial Ceremony

Soldiers, families and friends of 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) gathered at Gabriel Field on Fort Campbell, Ky. to honor fallen service members and their families during their annual Gold Star Memorial Ceremony, May 20, 2023. The ceremony pays respect to those who lost their lives while serving as a member of 5th SFG (A). (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Gregory T. Summers, 5th SFG (A) Public Affairs)

