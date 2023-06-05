110th Bomb Squadron Assumption of Command

Lt. Col. Justin Meyer, 131st Bomb Squadron commander, delivers remarks during his Assumption of Command ceremony, June 2, 2023, at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri. The 110th Bomb Squadron is the only Air National Guard flying squadron to operate the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber, providing global strike capability and strategic deterrence for the United States and its allies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John E. Hillier)

