Lt. Col. Justin Meyer, incoming 110th Bomb Squadron commander, reacts to a joke during Lt. Col. Matthew Howard's remarks at an Assumption of Command ceremony, June 2, 2023, at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri. The 110th Bomb Squadron operates the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber, providing global strike capability and strategic deterrence for the United States and its allies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John E. Hillier)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2023 10:28
|Photo ID:
|7852854
|VIRIN:
|230602-Z-ZJ131-1005
|Resolution:
|2700x1800
|Size:
|3.46 MB
|Location:
|KNOB NOSTER, MO, US
|Hometown:
|JEFFERSON CITY, MO, US
|Hometown:
|KANSAS CITY, MO, US
|Hometown:
|ST. LOUIS, MO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 110th Bomb Squadron Assumption of Command [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt John Hillier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
