Lt. Col. Matthew Howard, 131st Operations Group commander, passes the 110th Bomb Squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Justin Meyer during an Assumption of Command ceremony, June 2, 2023, at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri. Meyer assumed command of the squadron from Howard, who was promoted to group command earlier this year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John E. Hillier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2023 Date Posted: 06.11.2023 10:28 Photo ID: 7852864 VIRIN: 230602-Z-ZJ131-1008 Resolution: 2700x1800 Size: 3.6 MB Location: KNOB NOSTER, MO, US Hometown: JEFFERSON CITY, MO, US Hometown: KANSAS CITY, MO, US Hometown: ST. LOUIS, MO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 110th Bomb Squadron Assumption of Command [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt John Hillier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.