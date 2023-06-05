Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    110th Bomb Squadron Assumption of Command [Image 6 of 10]

    110th Bomb Squadron Assumption of Command

    KNOB NOSTER, MO, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. John Hillier 

    131st Bomb Wing

    Lt. Col. Matthew Howard, 131st Operations Group commander, and Lt. Col. Justin Meyer, 110th Bomb Squadron commander, stand at attention during the 110th Bomb Squadron Assumption of Command ceremony, June 2, 2023, at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri. The 110th Bomb Squadron is the only Air National Guard flying squadron to operate the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber, providing global strike capability and strategic deterrence for the United States and its allies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John E. Hillier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2023
    Date Posted: 06.11.2023 10:28
    Photo ID: 7852863
    VIRIN: 230602-Z-ZJ131-1007
    Resolution: 2700x1800
    Size: 3.6 MB
    Location: KNOB NOSTER, MO, US 
    Hometown: JEFFERSON CITY, MO, US
    Hometown: KANSAS CITY, MO, US
    Hometown: ST. LOUIS, MO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 110th Bomb Squadron Assumption of Command [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt John Hillier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    110th Bomb Squadron Assumption of Command
    110th Bomb Squadron Assumption of Command
    110th Bomb Squadron Assumption of Command
    110th Bomb Squadron Assumption of Command
    110th Bomb Squadron Assumption of Command
    110th Bomb Squadron Assumption of Command
    110th Bomb Squadron Assumption of Command
    110th Bomb Squadron Assumption of Command
    110th Bomb Squadron Assumption of Command
    110th Bomb Squadron Assumption of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Whiteman AFB
    ANG
    Missouri Air National Guard
    131st Bomb Wing
    131BW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT