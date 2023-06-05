Lt. Col. Matthew Howard, 131st Operations Group commander, delivers remarks during a 110th Bomb Squadron Assumption of Command ceremony, June 2, 2023, at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Justin Meyer assumed command of the squadron which operates the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber, providing global strike capability and strategic deterrence for the United States and its allies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John E. Hillier)

