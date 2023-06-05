Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Sailor Sets Aircraft Recovery Flight Deck Lights [Image 5 of 12]

    U.S. Navy Sailor Sets Aircraft Recovery Flight Deck Lights

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.11.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Osborn 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230611-N-KU796-1033 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 11, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Katie Partida, from San Diego, sets aircraft recovery flight deck lights aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)

