U.S. Navy Sailor Sets Aircraft Recovery Flight Deck Lights

230611-N-KU796-1033 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 11, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Katie Partida, from San Diego, sets aircraft recovery flight deck lights aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)

