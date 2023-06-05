230611-N-KU796-1023 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 11, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Patrick Detels, from Mclester, Okla., logs airborne and on deck aircraft aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Osborn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2023 Date Posted: 06.11.2023 10:32 Photo ID: 7852851 VIRIN: 230611-N-KU796-1023 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 2.82 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Sailor Tracks Aircraft [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Samuel Osborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.