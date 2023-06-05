230611-N-XK462-1697 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 11, 2023) U.S. Navy Airman Kenneth Owens, from Atlanta, participates in a live-fire exercise aboard the USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Kantner)

Date Taken: 05.09.2023 Date Posted: 06.11.2023 Photo ID: 7852859 This work, Sailor Participates In A Live-Fire Exercise [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.