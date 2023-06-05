Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nimitz Routine Maintenance [Image 6 of 12]

    Nimitz Routine Maintenance

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.06.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230611-N-YV347-1013 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 11, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Dane Denton, from Springfield, Miss., conducts routine maintenance on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the "Screamin' Indians" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6 in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Jennings)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2016
    Date Posted: 06.11.2023 10:32
    Photo ID: 7852856
    VIRIN: 230611-N-YV347-1013
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Routine Maintenance [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Sailor Tracks Aircraft
    U.S. Navy Sailor Tracks Aircraft
    U.S. Navy Sailor Tracks Aircraft
    U.S. Navy Sailor Tracks Aircraft
    U.S. Navy Sailor Sets Aircraft Recovery Flight Deck Lights
    Nimitz Routine Maintenance
    Nimitz Carrier Strike Group Changes Command
    Nimitz Routine Maintenance
    Sailor Participates In A Live-Fire Exercise
    Nimitz Carrier Strike Group Changes Command
    Nimitz Carrier Strike Group Changes Command
    Nimitz Routine Maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy
    NIMITZ CSG11

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT