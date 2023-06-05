230611-N-YV347-1013 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 11, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Dane Denton, from Springfield, Miss., conducts routine maintenance on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the "Screamin' Indians" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6 in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Jennings)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2016 Date Posted: 06.11.2023 10:32 Photo ID: 7852856 VIRIN: 230611-N-YV347-1013 Resolution: 1920x1280 Size: 1.32 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nimitz Routine Maintenance [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.