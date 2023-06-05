U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Maria Juarez, 1st Theater Sustainment Command deputy commanding general and 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Ricardo Saunders, 143d ESC command sergeant major, join 143d ESC Soldiers for a group photo in front of a tactical operations center at Mohammed Al-Ahmad Kuwait Naval Base, Kuwait, June 2, 2023. A tactical command post is a facility containing a tailored portion of a unit headquarters designed to control portions of an operation for a limited time. (U.S. Army photo by Cecilia Soriano)

Date Taken: 06.02.2023 Date Posted: 06.11.2023 Location: KUWAIT NAVAL BASE, KW