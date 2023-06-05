U.S. Army Reserve Command Sgt. Maj. Ricardo Saunders, command sergeant major, 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command, receives a briefing during a visit with 143d ESC Soldiers operating the tactical command post at Mohammed Al-Ahmad Kuwait Naval Base, Kuwait, June 2, 2023. A tactical command post is a facility containing a tailored portion of a unit headquarters designed to control portions of an operation for a limited time. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Katherine Alegado)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2023 08:46
|Photo ID:
|7852780
|VIRIN:
|230602-A-NL413-609
|Resolution:
|3648x5472
|Size:
|10.06 MB
|Location:
|KUWAIT NAVAL BASE, KW
|Hometown:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Hometown:
|ORLANDO, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Tactical Command Post [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Katherine Alegado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
