U.S. Army Reserve Command Sgt. Maj. Ricardo Saunders, command sergeant major, 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command, receives a briefing during a visit with 143d ESC Soldiers operating the tactical command post at Mohammed Al-Ahmad Kuwait Naval Base, Kuwait, June 2, 2023. A tactical command post is a facility containing a tailored portion of a unit headquarters designed to control portions of an operation for a limited time. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Katherine Alegado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2023 Date Posted: 06.11.2023 08:46 Photo ID: 7852780 VIRIN: 230602-A-NL413-609 Resolution: 3648x5472 Size: 10.06 MB Location: KUWAIT NAVAL BASE, KW Hometown: NEW YORK, NY, US Hometown: ORLANDO, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tactical Command Post [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Katherine Alegado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.